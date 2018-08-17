Home Cities Bengaluru

Integrated transport system for Bengaluru inching towards realisation

A series of meetings have been held with all the stakeholders in the city.

The authority, to be headed by the Chief Minister, was proposed in the recent state budget.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Steps to put in place a common ticketing system between various modes of transportation and the methods of funding the proposed Integrated Road Transport Authority for the city have been discussed at length among top civic and transportation agencies recently.

The authority, to be headed by the Chief Minister, was proposed in the recent state budget to ensure a hassle-free transportation experience for Bengalureans by bringing all the agencies under a common umbrella.

Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Mahendra Jain told TNIE, "A series of meetings have been held with all the stakeholders in the city. Work on preparing the draft of a Bill for putting in place the transport authority is underway. "

Top officials of BMTC, BMRCL, BBMP, railways, NHAI, KSRTC, Traffic Police, Directorate of Urban Land Transport, BDA and Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority have been involved in the discussions.

According to a  source, "Multi-modal connectivity for the city has been extensively discussed. A common ticketing system that would ensure ease of travel for Bengalureans on public transport has been discussed." The methods of funding that need to be put in place for the functioning of the proposed authority too have been extensively discussed," he said.  

The draft, which in the process of getting ready, needs to be put up for public discussion.

Integrated Road Transport Authority

