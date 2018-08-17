Jobless youths take to robbery, four arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four persons, including a B.Com student, have been arrested by Siddapura police on charges of robbery and chain snatching. With their arrest, 15 cases have been solved. Booty worth Rs 10 lakh has been recovered from them.

The arrested are identified as Jayanagar residents Devaraj (24) and Naveen Kumar (19); Abhishek (21) of Wilson Garden and M Muniraj (25) of Kalisipalya. Abhishek is a student of BCom second year student at a reputed college in South-End Circle, while three others are school dropouts.The unemployed accused took to robbery to make easy money.

Police said the gang used to target people in Siddapura, Madiwala, KG Nagar and Jnanabharathi areas. They had stolen four bikes to use them during chain snatching. The gang would use a bike only once to target people, mostly elderly women.

Following repeated complaints of robbery, a special team was formed to nab the accused, and based on CCTV footages, the accused were caught. Seven gold chains, six two- wheelers and two mobile phones were seized from them.