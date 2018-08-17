Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka panchayat offices may soon become plastic-free

A circular has been issued to all the offices that come under RDPR, including gram panchayats and zilla panchayats.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned, maharashtra plastic ban

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make panchayats plastic-free, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) authorities have issued a circular to all their offices to discard plastic bottles. The offices of RDPR minister and principal secretary have started following the new rule, which will soon be extended to all the panchayats.

A circular has been issued to all the offices that come under RDPR, including gram panchayats and zilla panchayats, directing them not to use water bottles during office hours. The offices are to use 20-litre water cans and consume water in steel tumblers.

READ| Telangana government tells urban local bodies to execute plastic ban

L K Atheeq, Principal Secretary (RDPR), told The New Indian Express that they have taken these steps to make their panchayats plastic-free. “There are official meetings held every day, sometimes twice a day. At a time, we use 25 to 30 bottles. This amounts to hundreds of plastic bottles and disposing these scientifically is difficult. So we decided to avoid using water bottles. It started from RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda’s office and was later extended to my office meetings. There is absolutely no plastic bottle in our offices,” he said.

RDPR sources said in the coming days, use of other plastic materials including plastic plates, spoons and files will be stopped. Even paper usage will be minimised. “We want to make this a model department. Department authorities are now planning to hire an agency which will dispose waste from these offices more scientifically,” the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plastic ban Panchayat plastic ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career