PIL on KC Valley project: Karnataka High Court asks for pamphlets

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas issued the directive to the counsel for petitioners who have challenged the KC Valley project.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the petitioners to submit the report on pamphlets distributed against the use of water from the borewells in Narasapura of Kolar district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas issued the directive to the counsel for petitioners who have challenged the KC Valley project. Earlier, the counsel submitted that Narasapura GP had distributed pamphlets, warning against the use of water from borewells, as the same is polluted following the supply of untreated water to lakes.

The court directed the state government to furnish the copy of the test report of water samples and adjourned the hearing to September 11. The petition was filed by Shashvatha Neeravari Horata Samithi president R Anjaneya Reddy.

