Bengaluru's advertisement hoardings to go dark 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advertisement hoardings around the city will soon go dark, if Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has its way. Hoardings, which were banned by the civic agency, during a council meeting recently, are yet to be dismantled in several areas as they have an active power supply connections.

In a letter to the BESCOM, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has asked the company to cut the power supply to these hoardings to enable the Palike to dismantle them. The letter cites the ongoing case being heard by the High Court and the monitoring of BBMP’s actions as the reason for the request to cut power.

“I request you to instruct your officers to immediately disconnect the power supply to the hoardings and submit relevant documents to our zonal joint commissioners so as to enable us to dismantle the hoardings as per the directions of the HC,” the letter says. BESCOM officials said that they had begun the process of disconnecting the power supply and that the BESCOM technical teams have been advised to act on this matter at the earliest.