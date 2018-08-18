Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's advertisement hoardings to go dark 

Advertisement hoardings around the city will soon go dark, if Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has its way.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advertisement hoardings around the city will soon go dark, if Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has its way. Hoardings, which were banned by the civic agency, during a council meeting recently, are yet to be dismantled in several areas as they have an active power supply connections.

In a letter to the BESCOM, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has asked the  company to cut the power supply to these hoardings to enable the Palike to dismantle them. The letter cites the ongoing case being heard by the High Court and the monitoring of BBMP’s actions as the reason for the request to cut power.

“I request you to instruct your officers to immediately disconnect the power supply to the hoardings and submit relevant documents to our zonal joint commissioners so as to enable us to dismantle the hoardings as per the directions of the HC,” the letter says. BESCOM officials said that they had begun the process of disconnecting the power supply and that the BESCOM technical teams have been advised to act on this matter at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru hoardings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics