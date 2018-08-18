Celebrity chef Javed Ahmad to open restaurant in city

Home Cities Bengaluru

Maziga will also offer classic Singapore Sling with gin and cherry brandy.

BENGALURU: Chef Javed Ahmad who is all set to launch Maziga, a modern Indian cuisine restaurant from Singapore’s Clark Quay here in Bengaluru on August 31, speaks exclusively to CE about his journey and his new venture.

He says, “Maziga means food served in earthen pots and the food journey via a 15-course meal will be the USP of this place. This 15-course meal will take diners through the different cuisines of India and it will be a different experience altogether. It will showcase some unusual treats which are meticulously thought out and re-interpreted to give diners a unique and alternative perspective to Indian cuisine.”
This will be its first outpost in India at VR Bengaluru, Whitefield.

Maziga will also offer classic Singapore Sling with gin and cherry brandy. Classics such as Negroni, Bloody Mary, Daiquiri, and Manhattan will also be on the menu along with martinis and margaritas. There will also be a selection of international beers, aperitifs and shooters to pick.

With 17 years of experience, mention in the Michelin Guide, winner of Asian Cuisine Master Chef of the Year and World Gourmet Summit Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year, today, Javed is one of the popular names in the industry. He developed his cooking skills working with chefs such as Sanjeev Kapoor,
Milind Sovani and Frank Muller.

Javed faced setbacks and challenges in different countries while promoting Indian food. He says, “At times, people believed that the Indian food is spicy, oily and heavy. But now, they understand Indian food, how it plays with their senses and they loved it. Today, dishes such as butter chicken, garlic naan, palak paneer are favourites.”

