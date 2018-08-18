Home Cities Bengaluru

Ministry cracks whip on airlines over hiked fares

In addition, domestic airlines have also been asked by the Ministry to add additional flights to compensate for the closure of the Kochi Airport.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen from coastal regions of Ernakulam assist rescue operations in small fishing boats at Thottumugham near Aluva on Friday | melton antony

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda highlighted that flight rates between Mangaluru and Bengaluru were hiked, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday said airlines have been advised to cap the airfare on flights operating to and from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Mangaluru. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes serving these destinations, a statement from the ministry said.

In addition, domestic airlines have also been asked by the Ministry to add additional flights to compensate for the closure of the Kochi Airport. “Airlines have been requested to cap the maximum fare to around  Rs 10,000 on longer routes and around Rs 8,000 on shorter routes to and from Kerala and nearby airports,” the statement said.

Responding to the call for additional flights, private operator Jet Airways and national carrier Air India and Air India Express announced immediately that they will operate additional domestic flights to Thiruvananthapuram. Jet Airways, in a statement, said additional flights from Benagluru and Mumbai will be operated from Sunday.

For guests with confirmed tickets in and out of Kochi till August 26, Jet Airways has waived of the date/flight change charges up to 10 calendar days from the original travel date or for choosing an alternative destination near to Kochi Airport, the statement said.

Air India and Air India Express also said that it will operate flights scheduled to depart from the Kochi Airport, from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode instead. These will include flights operated by Air India to Dubai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

While Air India will revise its schedule again on August 20, the low-cost carrier Air India Express is expected to stick to the new schedule till August 26, when the Kochi Airport is expected to be ready for operations. AI Express also announced that all penalties and extra charges for modification, cancellations and changes to flights will be waived of for flights to and from Kerala airports till August 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sadananda Gowda Air India Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics