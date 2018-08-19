Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to hold drive against plaster of paris Ganesha idols

As per a circular issued by the civic body, the public will be informed of immersion tanks in the area, and four temporary mobile immersion tanks will be placed in every ward.

Published: 19th August 2018 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Ganesha idols that look like clay, but made of PoP mixed red oxide | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will take up measures to minimize the environmental impact of the Ganesha festival on September 13, by cracking down on use of idols made of plaster of paris.

Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said BBMP had joined hands with the pollution control board to spread awareness on the issue in schools, colleges. “BBMP will have 150 mobile immersion tanks across the city on the first day of Ganesha festival. All regional officers will help us in seizing Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris and penalise manufacturing units,” he said. Written instructions have been sent to several manufacturing units regarding the same.

As per a circular issued by the civic body, the public will be informed of immersion tanks in the area, and four temporary mobile immersion tanks will be placed in every ward. Help desks and police personnel would be present at the immersion points. A vigilance team consisting of volunteers, PCB officials and BBMP officials would be formed.

For immersion of large idols, cranes would be present to handle the idol. Announcements would be made about the ill effects of plaster of paris on the environment.

BBMP Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike POP plaster of paris Ganesha Idols

