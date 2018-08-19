Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 400 sheds demolished, residents allege BBMP high-handedness

The drive which started on Saturday afternoon has now left close to 1,500 people homeless, according to eyewitnesses.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

A demolition drive, taken up by the BBMP on Saturday at a private plot near Bellandur, has left around 1,500 homeless

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A demolition drive undertaken to remove around 400 sheds that had allegedly come upon a privately owned land near the Sakra World Hospital went “horribly wrong” according to the residents.
They alleged that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished sheds and hutments which had been in existence there for the past eight years, and without any advance notice. The demolition took place in a vacant spot behind a Mantri Developers apartment block at Kariyammana Agrahara in Bellandur.

The drive which started on Saturday afternoon has now left close to 1,500 people homeless, according to eyewitnesses. Most of the residents work as security guards, domestic helps and waste pickers and hail from states like Assam, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

According to them, they were given no reason as to why their houses were demolished. “We were told that the remaining houses in the property will be demolished tomorrow (Sunday) morning,” a resident said.
According to BBMP officials, several warnings had been given to the residents as they were living as squatters on the private land. “There were enough announcements asking them to vacate the spot before demolition was taken up on Saturday. We made every effort to warn them before the drive on Saturday,” a senior BBMP official said.

“We have to follow the law and have tried to be as compassionate as possible in giving the people advance warning,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru demolition drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony