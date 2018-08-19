Bengaluru: Gang which targeted elderly women in nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vidyaranyapura police have arrested a gang of five notorious robbers who had barged into a bungalow, gagged the owner, and made away with gold ornaments. The incident was reported on June 25 this year and the gang had tied and gagged Ila Chandrashekar (85) who was home-alone and fled with the booty.

All accused are habitual offenders and were involved in another robbery just a week ago, in Judicial Layout near Yelahanka. The booty including 750-gram jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, has been seized from the gang.

Ila said, “I was alone at home when a gang barged inside my bungalow and taped my mouth after threatening me at knifepoint. Then they ransacked the lockers and escaped with gold and other valuables. I was afraid so I couldn’t call the police that my neighbours insisted I file a complaint”.

The accused are identified as N Y Nagaraj (30), Ravi Kumar (24), Gangaraju (25), Gangadhar (45), and Basavaraju (19).

The police officer said that a special team was formed after receiving repeated similar complaints. The gang always targeted elderly women. The police had analysed CCTV footage and found that one of the habitual offenders, Gangadhar, was involved in two cases. Gangadhar was earlier arrested by Doddaballapura police on charges of burglary.

The police gathered information that Gangadhar used to spend huge money in gambling after which he was picked up for interrogation. Gangadhar revealed the identity of the other four accused who were arrested. The prime accused Nagaraj said that he had gathered information about Ila — who was staying with her specially challenged son — as he was residing behind her bungalow for few months.

On August 7, the same gang robbed a retired judge’s house in Judicial Layout in Yelahanka New Town.

3 held on charges of killing friend over financial row

Bengaluru: Kamakshipalya police on Friday arrested three men on the charge of killing a 21-year-old worker in a juice shop over a financial dispute. The incident took place in Kamakshipalya last Sunday and the victim, Avinash Gowda, was attacked by Rajesh S K (28), Abhishek, (23) and Arun Kumar (27), who hail from Kunigal in Tumakuru district.

Another accused Punith is still at large. The prime accused Rajesh had to pay some money to Gowda who was forcing him to return the money. Gowda’s cousin Sathish, who runs a catering business, also threatened Rajesh that the issue should be settled at the earliest. On Sunday night, the three of them were having food in the room and Sathish threw the plates at them while demanding the money. Rajesh, along with Abhishek and Arun, attacked Avinash with a knife. Sathish escaped with stab injuries. A special team was formed to nab the accused and they were hiding at their native in a relatives’ house.

BBMP workers’ assault: Accused moves High Court for bail

Bengaluru: One of the accused, who allegedly assaulted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike workers and staffers when they were removing unauthorised flexes in Ramamurthy Nagar, has moved the Karnataka High Court for bail. After hearing the bail application, Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar adjourned the hearing to Tuesday and directed the government advocate to file objections.

P G Mallikarjun, a resident of Avalahalli in Yelahanka, is the eighth accused in the case registered by the Ramamurthy Nagar Police. He moved the High Court for relief, as it has issued directions that only it would hear the bail pleas of the accused in this case. He had claimed that he is innocent and he was wrongly included in the FIR.