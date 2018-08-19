Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka government acts to make remand home more ‘homely’

Recently, 13 boys had escaped from the juvenile home after which they were traced and brought back.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Awaking to the “horrors” at the remand home for boys at Madiwala in the city after a spate of escapes,  Women and Child Development Minister Jayamala has transferred five members of the staff accused of negligence. Recently, 13 boys had escaped from the juvenile home after which they were traced and brought back.

Speaking to Express, the minister said, “I have transferred five people, including the two security guards who were on duty that night. New guards have been appointed and I have also made several changes to revamp the entire system at the remand home. I have also visited the place and taken note of the changes to be implemented there.”

The department has now decided to raise the height of the compound wall from the existing 7ft to 10ft and install a fence above that. The remand home, once the compound wall is raised, will also get a new park and a playground for the boys to play. The number of CCTV cameras will be increased from five to increase transparency in the home, Jayamala added.

“Yes. We have been asked to give a quotation for CCTV cameras and also to rope in new counsellors,” Kamalamma, superintendent, remand home, said.

The boys were earlier kept in two separate rooms as per their age group and now, more cubicles will be made and the boys will be divided into smaller groups. “We want to provide a homely ambience for them. We will ensure that we rectify all the flaws here,” the minister said.

Agreeing that counselling staff is extremely important, Jayamala said at least three or four psychologists would be appointed to counsel the boys very soon.

Jayamala Madiwala

