Only six Karnataka universities get full UGC autonomy

Of the 19 government-run universities in the state, only University of Mysore finds a place in the list.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

UGC head office at New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Only six higher education institutions from Karnataka have managed to get full autonomy from the University Grants Commission (UGC), for which the list was announced recently. In total, UGC granted full autonomy to 62 universities from across the country after considering the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading.

Of the 19 government-run universities in the state, only the University of Mysore finds a place under the category of institutions selected on NAAC grading of CGPA between 3.26 and 3.50 (Grade 2).

Along with UoM, KLE Academy of Higher Education, Jain University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education got full autonomy under the same category. In the category of institutions under NAAC ranking above 3.50 CGPA (Grade 1), two deemed universities have been selected -- the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research and Vivekananda Yoga Anusandana Institute.

What’s full autonomy

The institutions that have been selected for full autonomy will not get funding from UGC and they will get complete academic autonomy.

According to UGC sources, after getting the status, these institutions do not need to approach the UGC for approval to start new courses, as is the case in the existing system.

“Earlier, the chances of getting rejected for a proposed course was high as UGC has to give the salary of staffers appointed for those newly introduced courses for the first five years. Now, we will be exempted from that exercise,” said an official of the University of Mysore.

