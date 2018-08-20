Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum orders builder to refund home buyer for failure to deliver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Bengaluru Rural and Urban First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed a builder and three land owners to refund Rs 6,68,250 at 12 per cent interest to a customer for failing to complete an apartment.

Deepti Shukla of Rajarajeshwarinagar had paid Rs 6.68 lakh in instalments for a double room apartment in Hebbagodi village in Anekal taluk. But, even after the June 2016 deadline, there was no sign of the apartment being handed over to her.

Left with no choice, Deepti filed a complaint against the builder Dreamz Infra India Pvt Ltd in Kormangala and the land owners — Ramoji Gowda, Babu S Patil and Sudhakar K R. Deposing before the forum president, the defendents sought dismissal of case contending that the complaint should have been filed in a civil court.

The consumer forum, after hearing the arguments and counter arguments, observed that the sale agreement reveals the names of land owners Ramoji Gowda, Babu S Patil, Sudhakar K R and represented by Dreamz Infra with general power of attorney (GPA). Thus the charges that the apartment not being completed on time amounts to deficiency of service, the forum declared and directed the opposite parties to refund Rs 6,68,250 at 12 per cent interest.The defendents were also asked to pay Rs 25,000 towards damages and Rs 10,000 towards cost of the litigation expenses.

