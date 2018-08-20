Bengaluru to have 150 mobile tanks for Ganesha idol immersion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to launch a crack down on the use of idols made of plaster of paris to minimise the environmental impact of the Ganesha festival on September 13.

Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said the civic body has joined hands with the pollution control board to spread awareness on the issue in schools and colleges. “BBMP will have 150 mobile immersion tanks across the city on the first day of the Ganesha festival. Those making idols of plaster of plaster will be penalised,” he said. Written instructions have been sent to several manufacturing units regarding it.

As per a recent circular issued by the civic body, the public will be informed about the immersion tanks available in the area.

As many as four temporary mobile immersion tanks will be placed in every ward of the city. Help desks will be available at all the immersion points. Policemen will be deployed to avoid any untoward incidents. A vigilance team consisting of volunteers, PCB officials and BBMP officials would be formed. For immersion of large idols, cranes would be made available to the devotees.