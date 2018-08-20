Duo rob techie, flee with valuables

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Two bike-borne men threatened a software engineer and robbed him of valuables including cash and bank cards, in Madiwala on Sunday.

The victim, Abhishek N (28), a resident of Venkatapur, alleged in a police complaint that around 2 am, he was talking over the phone outside his house. Suddenly, two men who came on a bike, stopped in front of him. The pillion rider pushed him down, threatened with a knife, and snatched his mobile phone and wallet before escaping. Abhishek informed his parents, who called the police.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused and CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the details of the bike used by the accused. Abhishek further said that the accused were wearing helmets and they were speaking Kannada and Hindi while threatening him.

Madiwala and surrounding areas, due to a considerable population of IT employees, has always been vulnerable to robberies. Most of the times, it’s the small-time rowdies who target people returning from office late in the night. The police too have increased night patrolling in Madiwala and surrounding areas.