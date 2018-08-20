Volunteers work to keep animals afloat in Kerala, Kodagu

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens doing their bit to provide relief materials and organise rescue operations for flood-affected areas in Kodagu and several districts of Kerala, have not forgotten the voiceless animals also suffering due to the incessant rains. Some of them have already been successful is bringing animals to safety.

Shruthi V Nithin from pet company FLOAP (For Love of All Pets), says there are several people who want to help animals, but don’t know how to, which is where groups like these come in.

Rescuers provide shelter, food, medicines to stranded

animals

“Since we have access to people in these areas, and are in contact with pet lovers willing to travel to Kerala and Kodagu, we are co-ordinating rescue and aid for animals. In two days, 20 of us will be going by road with supplies, such as medicines, food, collars, bandanas and leashes, as some of the animals will be in a state of anxiety and could be aggressive,” says Shruthi

“For animals that are still stranded and cannot be rescued yet, we are sending food and rain coats. We have reached out to HAL, and they have agreed to air drop materials. Many students in Trivandrum and Ernakulam are fostering animals, as there are no animal relief camps,” she adds.

The team’s volunteers in Kodagu rescued a family, along with six pregnant cows on Sunday morning. As they were not in a position to travel, the tempo has dropped them off 60 kms away, in a safe location. Toni Freer, of Haven Animal Welfare Trust, says both states need as much help as they can get, but preferably not monetary. “We have rescued dogs, chicken, goats, rabbits, snakes and cows so far.

We also worked with the Kerala Forest Department to treat baby elephants. We will be going down there on the August 25, and have arranged rubber rafts, boats, trucks, SUVs, jeeps and off-load vehicles. We will be carrying tarpaulin to pitch make-shift tents,” Toni shares. He says there are people with 25 to 30 dogs under their care.

“These people have been shifted to homes on a higher terrain or shifted to Gau Shalas (cow shelters), where we are supplying cow fodder and other animal food. Once the water recedes, we will be able to assess what is needed better. Dead bodies of animals will also have to be buried in a sanitary way,” he says.

Medicines for humans and animals will be needed to treat infections that have been caused due to the deluge, Toni cautions. Dengue, cholera, canine distemper, leptospirosis (caused through direct contact with urine from infected animals or through water, soil or food contaminated with their urine) are some of the possible health issues that will surface, according to him.

As NGOs like the Humane Society International (HSI) do no accept money, other groups like Bengaluru-based Cuddly Collars are acting as mediators between the public and the organisations. “When people donate financially, we buy materials such as anti-sceptics, betadine, dog bowls, beds, muzzlers, etc, and give it to HSI. Bills are sent to the public to ensure transparency,” says Ganapathi Subramanian from Cuddly Collars.

If you want to provide supplies for animal rescue and relief, contact:

Ganapathi: 9843746979

Shruthi: 8861494808

Vinoop: 7349061004

Chethan: 9972588487

Nanda: 7349061005

Akshay: 7349061003

Gayathri Krishna: 8129172584

Toni Freer: 98455 39880