14-yr-old dies after rusty electric pole falls on her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 14-year-old girl died while her father escaped with injuries after an old iron electric pole fell on her at Kadugodi near Mahadevapura on Sunday. Based on a complaint by the kin of the victims, police have filed a case of negligence against the BBMP and BMRCL officials.

The deceased Yuvarani H is a resident of Choudeshwari Layout in Varthur and was studying in Class 7 in a private school. Her father Harish, (36), is recovering in the hospital. Police said the incident took place around 2.30pm when Harish, a businessman, along with his daughter Yuvarani, was passing near Hope Farm junction on a bike. They were returning home from Hosakote after attending a house-warming ceremony. The iron electric pole, which was rusty and damaged, installed on the footpath, fell on the bike.

The passerby, who noticed the mishap, rushed the injured to a private hospital where Yuvarani succumbed later. Rajendra Babu, a relative of the deceased, alleged in the complaint that the old iron poles were not maintained properly by the BBMP. But a senior officer from BBMP told police that the stretch from Benniganahalli is being maintained by BMRCL and it the responsibility of the BMRCL staff to remove old poles on the stretch where the mishap occurred.The report has been sent to the BMRCL staff to take necessary action, Kadugodi police added.