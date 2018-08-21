Home Cities Bengaluru

23-year-old Bengaluru techie found murdered, police suspect boyfriend’s role

It was found that Vijayalakshmi was strangled to death 2-3 days ago and the motive for the murder is yet to be investigated.

Published: 21st August 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old software engineer was found murdered at her house in Whitefield police station limits on Sunday night. Police suspect her boyfriend could be involved in the murder. The deceased is Vijayalakshmi, a native of New Delhi.

Police said, “Vijayalakshmi had come to the city about three months ago and was working in a software company. She had rented a house in Immadihalli in Whitefield and was living alone. The incident came to light on Sunday night when the house owner sensed a foul smell emanating from her house, located on the second floor of the building, and alerted the police.”

It was found that Vijayalakshmi was strangled to death 2-3 days ago and the motive for the murder is yet to be investigated.“The house owner has made a statement that a man was staying with her from the last few days. When he asked her about him on August 16, she had told he was her friend. After that the owner did not see her going out of the house nor did he know when her friend left the house. He is suspected to be her boyfriend and may be behind the murder,” the police said.

“As Vijayalakshmi did not answer their repeated phone calls, her parents had directly contacted the house owner and requested him to check what had happened. It is then that the owner grew suspicious and went near her house to find her body lying on the floor,” the police added. A murder case has been registered at Whitefield Police Station in this connection and police are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

