BBMP chief behaving like we forced him: Bangalore High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad was at the receiving end of the High Court’s fury on Monday for giving an impression that the removal of unauthorised hoardings was based on the directives of the court instead of as part of his duties to end ‘lawlessness’ in the city by implementing the law.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas asked the BBMP Counsel V Sreenidhi: “What is the problem with your Commissioner? Your Commissioner is giving an impression that the High Court is forcing him to do this. If court asked your Commissioner to do his duty, is it a direction? The Commissioner is standing behind you... Ask him if he cannot work without a court order, let him say so, we will ask to engage a competent officer.”

This was after the senior counsel, representing the advertisement agencies, pointed out the communication issued by Manjunath Prasad to the Managing Director of BESCOM. In its communication dated August 17, Prasad asked the BESCOM to disconnect power to unauthorised hoardings, saying that they will be removed as per the “directions of the High Court”.

The court asked the Commissioner, “Why are you creating problem by giving an impression that the court is forcing to do.. Everybody has to attend their duty. Even if they do 99.99 percent of their duty, we will not be satisfied and you have to complete the duty because you are a public servant,” the court told the Commissioner.

In response, BBMP Counsel V Sreenidhi submitted that the rectification order shall be issued during the course of the day, with regard to the communication issued to BESCOM. Meanwhile, it was informed to the court that as many as 340 applications were received by the zonal officers of the BBMP claiming that they have valid documents for hoardings. The court adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.Meanwhile, the HC asked to submit the details of Gram Panchayats whose jurisdiction is along the Airport Road (KIAL) in order to identify who is responsible for the unauthorised flexes.

‘Will ensure no papers are pending beyond 7 days’

The court sought details of the statement made in the affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary that he will issue circular asking the authorities to ensure that no papers are pending beyond seven days.

‘Provide details of those pleaded guilty’

Out of about 200 cases in which chargesheets were filed for offences under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, the accused have pleaded guilty in 33 matters, which stand disposed of. Additional Advocate General to place before this Court the details of the cases in which the accused have pleaded guilty.