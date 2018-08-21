City scientists condemn statements linking Kerala floods to divine wrath

Ramzauva Chhakchhuak By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:A number of unscientific statements made by people regarding the rains and floods in Kerala and parts of Karnataka and its possible causes, have been condemned by scientists and rationalists.

Various posts on social media set off a storm as they suggested that the floods were a result of things unrelated to science. Some suggested that women were the cause of the floods. Others suggested that eating beef could be the reason for the state's plight right now.

Professor S Mahadevan, professor, Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics, IISc, Bengaluru, says, “These are some very absurd claims that are being made. I do not think anyone should make an effort to even respond to such statements. Not just scientists, anyone from the public with a common sense should condemn such statements, and they shouldn't be taken seriously.”

Professor P Ajith, astrophysicist at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, says, “I am deeply saddened by such statements. Indeed, it is clear that these are part of an ideologically-motivated hate campaign. However, large sections of our society are drawn towards to such campaigns because of the absence of rational and critical thinking. Scientific temper is the need of the hour as well compassion and empathy.” He also highlighted how in the fifth year of the martyrdom of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, “we acutely feel the lack of rational thinking in our society and the amount of hate that engulfs us.”

The Bengaluru wing of the Breakthrough Science Society, an organisation that promotes science and scientific temper, said in a statement, “While thousands are facing misery losing their near and dear ones, we are witnessing insensitive, irrational and illogical statements from a few individuals. We strongly condemn such reflections. We also feel the devout would themselves disagree with such insensitive remarks.”

It further stated that while they recognise the right to practise one's religion as enshrined in the constitution, linking floods to divinity go against the secular ethos of India's Constitution. It would be more responsible to look for reasons for this natural disaster in the failure of national disaster management or the negligence of the Gadgil Report.”

Narendra Nayak, is a rationalist based in Mangaluru and chairman of the Federation of Rationalist Associations of India. He says, “Whenever these people bring up problems like these, they should also have solutions. They should have taken the help of astrologers to predict the floods if they are attributing its cause to some unscientific reasons,” he says.