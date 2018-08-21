Consider volunteering at shelter to cope with loss of pet

Deboleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Losing a beloved pet can be emotionally devastating. It’s never easy saying goodbye that last time. Since we live a lot longer than our pets, it stands to reason that we will, at some time or another, come face-to-face with losing one.

Beyond your grief lies reality: If you are parent to a sick or ageing pet, talk with your vet. Ask if and how much pain your pet is experiencing. Knowing this will help you make the right decision for your pet, and knowing that you make the best choices for your pet helps you better cope with the loss of a pet. Consider your pet’s quality of life. Is (s)he in pain? Based on the vet’s assessment and your own judgment, make the decision, with your pet’s happiness in mind.

Continue to spend time with your pet. Let your pet know how much you love him or her, and cherish every moment. Take them to all their favourite places, and above all else make sure s/he is comfortable. Do things that your pet has always enjoyed, when still able. If there was ever a time to spoil your pet, this is it.

Consider staying with your pet during euthanasia. Holding and petting them can give you as much comfort as it gives your pet. Many pet owners struggle with feelings of guilt at having to make that choice for their beloved friend. Don’t think of it as taking your pet’s life, but see it as a privilege and a gift to spare them from those very hard end stages of the dying process, when there’s a lot of pain and suffering.

After your pets death, allow yourself to cry. Bottling up your emotions is not good for you. Grief is an active process. It is important to understand that it’s completely normal to mourn the loss of your pet.You have to realise it’s a significant loss, it’s going to be real and it’s going to hurt.You have to find ways to cope with it. Don’t ignore it or try to avoid it. Difficult though it may be, be open to feelings of grief when they occur and take the time to work through your sorrow. And be comforted in the thought that there will come a day when you can remember your friend with fond memories. Acknowledge your sadness, embrace it and give yourself permission to feel and express this pain. It’s a vital part of the healing process.

Remember your pet. Even though it makes you sad, it is best to remember and cherish the memories, not ignore them. It may hurt at first, but it’s the only path to closure, and it’s the only way you’ll ever be able to remember fondly your time with your pet. The best way to honor your pet, your four-legged family member, is to remember the good times you had together and to be grateful that you were given the valuable time you had.Gratefulness goes a long way in the healing process, and helps us remember that despite the heartache when our sweet ones pass on, that it was worth it.

Consider volunteering at a local animal shelter. While emotionally, you may not be prepared to welcome another pet into your home right away, the act of helping to care for a homeless pet, a pet in desperate need of a caring human may help with your grieving and sadness. If you have more than one pet, make sure they get attention. Pets form bonds with other pets and they will take notice when the other dies. Don’t get a new pet in the hope of finding one like your old pet. Nothing will take its place and it’s not fair to compare a new pet to an old one. Every pet is different. Consider a different look or personality in your next pet. It’s tempting to try to find a pet just like your last one, and far too easy to be disappointed when it isn’t. The contrast allows you to enjoy both pets for who they are.

Think of the better place they are in. Be prepared for good days and bad days. The good days will gradually increase and you will be left with the good memories of your pet. Don’t be afraid to get a new pet. There is nothing like a new dog or cat to make you laugh and smile...even when it’s the last thing you feel like doing.Consider adopting from an animal shelter. Open your home to another homeless soul and fill your life with warmth and happiness again.

What to do if your furry friend dies at home

■ Assess the Situation: If you have any doubt, it may be best to take your dog to the nearest veterinarian for help.

■ You can have your pet cremated or the burial handled by a company that cannot take your pet’s remains right away.