He was our only hope, says mom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE whole world came crashing down around Kevin’s 42-year-old mother Mala R, who was yet to get over the shock of her husband deserting her just a month ago, when she got the news of her son’s death. Her 15-year-old son, who died after a speeding BMW car driven by a doctor ran over him on Sunday night, was her only hope for the future.

Dr Ravi Teja

“My son had recently started a part-time job of distributing pamphlets in the locality. He had gone to collect his payment on Sunday, and said that he would be a little late as he had some work. I was told by my neighbours later that he had been hit by a speeding car. I fainted after hearing the news,” she said. After she regained consciousness, she was taken to the police station.

“My husband had left home recently without telling me anything. I was anxious about leading my life without him, and Kevin was my only hope,” she added. Kevin’s younger sister is still studying in school.

Talking about the doctor, Teja’s behaviour after the accident, Satish Roy, a Kevin’s relative said, “The number plate of the car was broken following the accident. But the driver did not try to escape or avoid any formalities. He co-operated with cops.” After the news of the accident reached Kevin’s father, he came to the hospital by afternoon.

Manipal group suspends doctor

Dr Ravi Teja, aged around 30, hails from Andhra Pradesh and was residing in an apartment along with his friends. He graduated from a medical college in Whitefield and had joined Manipal group a few months ago. According to a statement from the Manipal group, Teja was an applicant for a training programme that the hospital runs for doctors for upgrading clinical skills. “Dr Ravi Teja had applied for the training programme in the department of surgical oncology, and had been selected as an Advanced Trainee in Breast Surgery, Department of Surgical Oncology with effect from August 1. We offer our deepest condolences for the victim of this accident. We are gathering the information from the police and he will remain suspended till proven not guilty,” the statement from the Manipal group said.

Onlookers clicked videos when I cried for help: Doctor

Teja, in his statement to the police, said, “When the boy fell on the front glass, I immediately realised that someone had come in front of my speeding car. I got down from the car and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. I rushed with a water bottle to save him. As I found a head injury, I cried for help and told onlookers that I am a doctor and would save the life of the boy. But no one helped me for a while. Instead, they were clicking photos and videos on their mobile phones.” Teja told cops that he took the boy till his car alone and drove to the nearest hospital, but was unable to save him. According to Teja’s own admission, the vehicle was being driven at 100 kmph speed as the road was empty. “I lost control over the vehicle after hitting the boy,” Teja told cops.