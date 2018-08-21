Home Cities Bengaluru

Officials to beef up Cubbon Park security post woman’s suicide

Published: 21st August 2018 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Cubbon Park has been an integral part of Bengaluru for decades, but after the recent suicide of 21-year-old Santoshi N, which happened when the park was closed, residents and visitors share their concerns on the safety measures taken by park officials.

Nidhi Sharma, a 27-year-old IT employee at an MNC, has been visiting the park regularly to practise yoga at 6.30 am for the past three months. “Hearing the news gave me chills, because I visit the park around the time when the girl was found. The security guards are supposed to ensure that such incidents don't recur,” she says.

Another resident, Jayalakshmi N, a frequent passerby in the area, also shared her concern about the incident as it happened in a public space. “We have security guards and cops all over the place, especially at night, and even they could not find Santhoshi on time,” she says.

Mahantesh Murgod, deputy director of the park, says that currently, there are 12 security guards deployed, who work three shifts a day. He says that this number will double, with two guards at every gate, along with an additional 120 CCTV cameras and 300 smart lights in the next three months. “There is no need for residents to worry — they will be safe,” assures Mahantesh.

Inspector B Reddy from the Cubbon Park Police Station adds that there are a total of 12 constables doing two shifts each day to ensure safety even at odd hours.Santhoshi’s boyfriend, who had refused to marry her, which led to her to take this extreme step, is currently in custody. The autopsy is awaited to take further action.

