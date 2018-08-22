Kempegowda International second fastest growing airport in world

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has emerged as the second fastest growing airport in the world in the first half of 2018 in terms of actual growth in number of passengers. It has recorded 1,58,50,352 flyers during the six-month period, with an addition of 41,80,852 passengers over the corresponding period last year.

Only Tokyo's Haneda International has bettered KIA's growth. RoutesOnline, a company focussing on the quality and standards of aviation globally, on Tuesday made public its report on major airports in the world. Only airports which have crossed a figure of 2.5 million passengers in the first six months of 2018 have been considered for analysis.

While Haneda International has recorded 4,32,88,588 passengers from January to June 2018, an increase in actual number of passengers by 43,44,307 over the corresponding period in 2017, Jakarta's CGK has shown a 39,01,806 increase.

New Delhi's airport is placed sixth (with a growth of 32,76,183) while Hyderabad is placed 17th in terms of actual growth of passengers (20,97,087 passengers).However, when only passenger growth percentages for 2018 are compared for all the airports, Bengaluru's KIA is placed eighth with China's Quanzhou Jinjiang International topping the table.