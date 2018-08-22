Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents in Bengaluru irked over portrayal of modern women in essay book

Pages from Kolkata-based author Purabi Chakraborty's book titled-Current School Essays and Letters were circulated on social media, with many claiming it to be part of the CBSE syllabus.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Kolkata-based author, Purabi Chakraborty, has been slammed by parents across India for her essay on ‘modern girl’.

Pages from her book titled-Current School Essays and Letters were circulated on social media, with many claiming it to be part of the syllabus of a reputed CBSE school in Bengaluru.

The author defines the modern girl as ‘self-centred’, who loves to wear jeans over sarees.

“She is always imitating the male in fashion, ambition and professional endeavours........The modern girl is no longer shy, obedient and homely creature as she used to be.”

Madhurima Sarkar, programme manager at Apne Aap Women’s Collective, said, “I read the essay and was horrified. The book written by a woman herself comes as a big surprise to me. Each sentence of the essay in the book screams misogyny!”

The essay is about the girl in the modern age whose choice of life is ‘showy and eye-catching dresses’ and wants to ‘enjoy her life like boys’.

Meanwhile, parents of some moms’ groups in the city have decided to write collective letters to their children’s schools to ensure this particular book is not prescribed as part of syllabus or kept in the library.

“I would be shocked if my child’s school has this book even in their library for reference sake,” said Ranjitha Srivatsa, administrator of one such moms’ group.

When contacted, some of the schools in the city denied that it was part of their syllabus. Many of them, however, have it in their libraries as a reference book.

The WhatsApp forward claims that this book is part of Vidyashilp School’s syllabus. The principal of the school hasn’t replied to the e-mail sent by the TNIE.

Pramila Nesargi, advocate, said: “The book should be banned and the author should be notified immediately. I will try and find out the author’s details and definitely write to her.”

The book can be purchased online.

There are many requests to even ban the book.

The inside page says the book is for secondary and higher secondary students from ICSE, CBSE and ISC. The author was unavailable for comment.

'Modern Girl' CBSE Current School Essays and Letters Purabi Chakraborty

