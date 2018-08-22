Six-coach Metro will not run today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:DUE to the reduced crowd expected to commute by Metro trains on Wednesday on account of the general holiday on Bakrid, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has reduced the number of trips.

According to an official release, the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) will follow the time table that is generally followed on Saturdays. Trains will not run every 3.5 minutes during peak hours in the mornings and evenings as is generally done on the Purple Line during weekdays. “It will be run only every 5 minutes,” it said. There will be no change in the Green Line timings and standby trains will be available in case of any rush. According to Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao, “The six-coach Metro will not run on Wednesday.”