Driver loses control as tyre bursts on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, three dead

Three students were killed on the spot while four to five others sustained serious injuries when the SUV they were travelling in met with a road accident. The accident occurred at Thigalarapalya

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:28 AM

Mangled remains of the SUV in which the group was travelling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three students were killed on the spot while four to five others sustained serious injuries when the SUV they were travelling in met with a road accident. The accident occurred at Thigalarapalya in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Harsha Rao P (20), a resident of Katriguppe in Banashankari, Rakshan and Ujwal, both aged between 20-25 years, from Hosakerahalli.

Police said that a group of around 10 friends were going to a temple at Nagamangala in Mandya district. 
While passing through Thigalarapalya, the vehicle tyre reportedly burst due to which the driver lost control over it and it toppled. The three were killed on the spot while the other injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. All the injured youth are said to be out of danger.Harsha Rao’s relative Goutam Rao said that he had completed MBA at a private college in the city and was waiting for results. “He had left Bengaluru by noon and we got to know about the tragedy in the evening”.The Kudur police have registered a case in this connection and are investigating.

