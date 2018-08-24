Steps for better access to Bengaluru Metro stations discussed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A detailed presentation on steps to improve accessibility for the public to 11 Metro stations was made by Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on Thursday. DULT took part in a meeting organised by BMRCL in which BMTC also took part.

DULT Commissioner Darpan Jain told Express that numerous impediments prevailed at Metro station that prevented easier access for the public and an ‘accessibility plan’ was discussed.BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said a common mobility card for different modes of public transport was discussed. “Some concrete manner of putting in place a common mobility card is likely to emerge within the next ten days.

We Such meetings will be held once every month between the various agencies,” he said Steps to improve accessibility at Peenya, Jalahalli and Yeshwanthpur among other stations were discussed.