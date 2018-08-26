Barber held for molesting five-year-old girl in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A barber has been arrested by Basaveshwaranagar police after he allegedly molested a 5-year-old girl at his house on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bhaskar V (37), a resident of Kamalanagar. The police said that the incident took place around afternoon when the girl, a neighbour, had gone to watch television at Bhaskar’s house.

He was alone at home and had allegedly molested the girl after buying her chocolates. She ran out from the house and started crying. After the girl’s mother heard what had happened, she called the police control room. Basaveshwarnagar police r have booked him under the POCSO Act.