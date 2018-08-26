Home Cities Bengaluru

Career cells in Bengaluru colleges become a reality

After seven long years, the Pre-university Education Department has finally started career guidance cells from the current academic year.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After seven long years, the Pre-university Education Department has finally started career guidance cells from the current academic year. The plan was proposed and drafted way back in 2011 when Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri was the primary and secondary education minister and Rashmi V was the PUE Department director. Since then it had been in cold storage.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde launched the career guidance cells in the city on Saturday.

According to details from the department, the state government is setting up such cells in 50 select PU colleges in 14 districts to make career counselling an integral part of the college ecosystem.

“This career guidance at colleges will involve a range of sequential activities, including information dissemination regarding various higher study option, scholarships, entrance examinations and also psychometric assessment of students,” said a department official.

Students will also get vocational training with industry exposure of their interest in the form of internships and apprenticeships and industry visits in association with corporate sectors.

Boost to skill edn
The state government is all set to strengthen skill-based education in schools and PU colleges.  At a consultation workshop of sector experts on Saturday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister N Mahesh said, “When you look at the recent results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, 95% of students who have opted skill-based courses in SSLC cleared the exams, whereas this ratio is 72% in regular curriculum.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5