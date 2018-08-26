Career cells in Bengaluru colleges become a reality

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After seven long years, the Pre-university Education Department has finally started career guidance cells from the current academic year. The plan was proposed and drafted way back in 2011 when Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri was the primary and secondary education minister and Rashmi V was the PUE Department director. Since then it had been in cold storage.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde launched the career guidance cells in the city on Saturday.

According to details from the department, the state government is setting up such cells in 50 select PU colleges in 14 districts to make career counselling an integral part of the college ecosystem.

“This career guidance at colleges will involve a range of sequential activities, including information dissemination regarding various higher study option, scholarships, entrance examinations and also psychometric assessment of students,” said a department official.

Students will also get vocational training with industry exposure of their interest in the form of internships and apprenticeships and industry visits in association with corporate sectors.

Boost to skill edn

The state government is all set to strengthen skill-based education in schools and PU colleges. At a consultation workshop of sector experts on Saturday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister N Mahesh said, “When you look at the recent results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, 95% of students who have opted skill-based courses in SSLC cleared the exams, whereas this ratio is 72% in regular curriculum.”