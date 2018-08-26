Home Cities Bengaluru

Four held for murder of a Bengaluru man, cops suspect wife’s role

Varthur police on Saturday arrested a gang of four men on charges of killing a Canter driver Nawaz, who went missing on August 21.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Varthur police on Saturday arrested a gang of four men on charges of killing a Canter driver Nawaz, who went missing on August 21. The prime accused Shivakumar had decided to kill him to get his wife Ayesha, who is said to be in love with the accused. The gang had hired his canter on the pretext of shifting goods and took him to Kuduremukha in Chikkamagaluru, where he was killed and the body dumped in a river.

The arrested are identified as Shivakumar alias Shiva (27),  Rakshith R (19), Karthik  S (23), and Pawan S (19). All are residents of Varthur and working as drivers.

A senior police officer said that the deceased Nawaz had married Ayesha (27), seven years ago after she was separated from her first husband. Nawaz also separated from his first wife and was working as a driver running his own goods Canter. The accused Shivakumar, a cab driver, who came in contact with Ayesha, allegedly had an affair with her and thus he hatched the murder plot along with his friends.

On August 21, early in the morning, Pawan had called Nawaz over a phone call and asked him to shift some goods to Whitefield. After Nawaz reached there, Shivu, along with two others, took him in his car to Chikkamangaluru and stabbed him repeatedly. Then, they dumped the body in a river and escaped. On August 23, Ayesha approached Varthur police after Nawaz’s parents asked her about her husband.

The police, who gathered phone call records of Ayesha, found that Shivu was in constant contact with her after which he was taken into custody. When he was thoroughly grilled, he confessed to the crime and the police are yet to trace the body. Meanwhile, the police are further investigating to ascertain the role of Ayesha in the crime.

