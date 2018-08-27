Home Cities Bengaluru

Big B to lend voice in city director’s film

White, a short, silent film on eye donation, starring Priyamani and directed by Manu Nag, will have Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: White, a short, silent film on eye donation, starring Priyamani and directed by Manu Nag, will have Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice. Manu was with Big B in Mumbai last Wednesday. “I don’t have words to express my excitement.

Puneeth  Rajkumar with White
director Manu Nag

When we decided to release this film in five languages, we approached Amitabh sir, who liked the concept and agreed to lend his voice,” says the debutant director. Manu has assisted directors such as Yogaraj Bhat and popular Malayalam director Sibi Malayil. Releasing in five languages, the film has Puneeth Rajkumar lending his voice for the Kannada version, while Priyamani will be doing the same in Malayalam.

“We have approached actors Suriya for Tamil, who is still to confirm, and will be getting in touch with Anushka Shetty for Telugu soon,” Manu tells us.

Manu will now approach various multiplexes to screen his film. “There is space to screen short films at multiplexes prior to screening a commercial film.

It is in the rulebook, but nobody is following this. Since my film is on a social issue, and with Big B and other big personalities coming on board, I hope it will be considered,” he says. The film is made under SaiGagan Productions and produced by S Rajshekar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Big B Priyamani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6