Big B to lend voice in city director’s film

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: White, a short, silent film on eye donation, starring Priyamani and directed by Manu Nag, will have Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice. Manu was with Big B in Mumbai last Wednesday. “I don’t have words to express my excitement.

Puneeth Rajkumar with White

director Manu Nag

When we decided to release this film in five languages, we approached Amitabh sir, who liked the concept and agreed to lend his voice,” says the debutant director. Manu has assisted directors such as Yogaraj Bhat and popular Malayalam director Sibi Malayil. Releasing in five languages, the film has Puneeth Rajkumar lending his voice for the Kannada version, while Priyamani will be doing the same in Malayalam.

“We have approached actors Suriya for Tamil, who is still to confirm, and will be getting in touch with Anushka Shetty for Telugu soon,” Manu tells us.

Manu will now approach various multiplexes to screen his film. “There is space to screen short films at multiplexes prior to screening a commercial film.

It is in the rulebook, but nobody is following this. Since my film is on a social issue, and with Big B and other big personalities coming on board, I hope it will be considered,” he says. The film is made under SaiGagan Productions and produced by S Rajshekar.