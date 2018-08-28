Businessman, helper stabbed for refusing to pay ‘donation’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of five unidentified men attacked a businessman and his helper after they refused to pay ‘donation’ for the upcoming Ganesha festival in Yelahanka on Monday evening. The residents caught one of the miscreants and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The injured are Pranay Sahani, a businessman, and his helper Gopal Sharma. They are residents of Vikas Layout in Yelahanka. The police said at 4 pm, Pranay, who runs a generator retail shop, was preparing to leave for his shop when five men knocked on his door repeatedly. When he opened the door, they asked him to give a donation for Ganesha festival. Pranay refused to pay and asked his helper to send them out. But the men started abusing Pranay, so he tried to call the police.

It was then that one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When Gopal rushed to his rescue, he was also attacked. When neighbours came out on hearing the noise, the gang fled. The neighbours gave a chase, caught one of them, tied him to an electric pole and thrashed him. Two teams have been formed to nab the other accused.