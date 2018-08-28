Home Cities Bengaluru

Hair transplant doctors thriving sans licence: Karnataka Medical Council

The Karnataka Medical Council has written to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to take action against Dr Apoorva Shah and Dr Sonal Shah, founders of Richfeel Trichology Centres in India.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Medical Council has written to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to take action against Dr Apoorva Shah and Dr Sonal Shah, founders of Richfeel Trichology Centres in India, for allegedly running 90 trichology clinics across the country without licences and with unqualified doctors. KMC has ordered the district health officer of Bangalore district to take action as per the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act and send a report by September 4. Richfeel has nine centres in the city.
Trichology is the branch of medical and cosmetic study and practice concerned with hair and scalp.

On August 6, in a letter to the MCI secretary, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, KMC registrar Dr BPS Murthy wrote, “They are running 90 clinics across India. These clinics are not registered... under the Private Medical Establishment Act. The qualifications of the doctors for carrying out procedures is also not as per the Medical Council of India schedules. Kindly investigate the matter.”
The letter adds that the doctors are qualified in homeopathy and are registered with the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy. “Dr Apoorva claimed that he has qualification from the UK and International Association of Trichology, Australia, apart from his basic qualification in homeopathy.”

It adds that his clinic in Bengaluru is not registered under the Act. “Dr Apoorva said he is not aware of the procedure for registration under KPME... He claimed there are 20 centres doing hair transplantation where MD and MS qualified doctors are appointed. He has not submitted his certificates regarding qualification pertaining to International Association of Trichology, Australia, or qualification obtained from the UK.”
KMC president Dr H Veerabhadrappa said, “They (Shahs) are homeopaths but are doing hair transplants for those suffering from baldness. They haven’t produced their qualifications to do these surgeries. None of their clinics are registered. We have sent the order given to the district health officer of Bengaluru to the Union Health Ministry and MCI as well to investigate their clinics.”

Seema Singh Bhadoria, CEO of Richfeel Trichology Centre, said, “We are in the process of registering our clinics with the KMC. In other states, our clinics are registered under the Shop and Establishment Act. Karnataka requires a separate registration for clinics and this letter comes as a shock to us. Both Dr Apoorva and Dr Sonal and doctors working at Richfeel are qualified to do hair transplants.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hair transplant doctors Karnataka Medical Council Medical Council of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love