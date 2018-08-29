Bengaluru schools to be warned against Momo Challenge 

Ramzauva Chhakchhuak By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After last year's Blue Whale Challenge scare, it looks like the latest in dangerous games – the Momo Challenge – is giving sleepless nights to the authorities in the city. Schools are planning to send out an advisory to teachers and parents.

According to recent media reports, the game has allegedly already claimed the life of a Class 10 student in Ajmer, and another girl in West Bengal was contacted to join the game, reports say.

M Srinivasan, president, CBSE Schools Association (that has around 120 schools under it, with most being in Bengaluru), says “I think one should not cause panic by directly referring to this online challenge. One should proceed cautiously and not become the source of the panic itself. Having said that, I think a sensitisation drive is definitely needed.”

Srinivasan says he is planning to send a circular to direct teachers in his own school, Gear International School, Sarjapur Road, as well as those under his association, to spread awareness and monitor any signs in children that indicate that they are playing the game.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (an association of around 2,000 schools), also says that an advisory to all schools under his association is on the cards. He, however, is of the belief that more than school and education authorities, it is the parents who need to be cautious and constantly keep a check on their children. “Most times, when any outward incident takes place, parents blame the system. However, it is their primary responsibility to take care of their child. Most are given phones, tabs and electronic gadgets and left to themselves,” he says.

Kumar has also met Shalini Rajneesh, principal secretary, Primary and Secondary Education Department, asking for a committee to be formed to check and monitor use of mobiles and cyber-bullying, and also getting parents to join hands in the initiative.

Shalini, speaking to CE, says, “I think this concerns private schools more than government schools, as the latter have lesser access to gadgets. It is definitely a matter of concern, and we will be discussing the matter shortly. If needed, we will take help from experts.”

Following the alleged death of a school student in Ajmer due to the Momo Challenge, Cyber Police have cautioned against spreading panic and has issued several advisories on its Facebook account for students, teachers and parents.

Addressing the students, the post tells them not to share any content related to the Momo challenge game via social media platforms. They have advised against sending or accepting any invitation containing links with respect to the challenge. Individuals have been strictly told to refrain from downloading games from play stores and other sites that give access to the game or its images. Children have also been directed to inform their guardians in case they get an invitation to play the game.

For teachers, a close monitoring of the behaviour of students has been advised. They have been told to educate them on the ill-effects of such a game. They must also conduct random checks on mobile phones of the students, to check if the Momo challenge applications are installed. And finally addressing the parents, the Police asks them to have a close watch over their children’s mood and behaviour, and get in touch with a psychiatrist and conduct counselling sessions. Parents have also been advised to conduct random checks on their children’s phone.

An advisory has also been issued to the media, to not spread fake news, or connect any death/suicide to Momo challenge without proper verification. “There was no blue whale challenge reported anywhere in India as published in the media earlier,” the post says.

An official from the Cyber Crime department told CE, “While the police may take all the necessary steps to check the spread of this game the main onus lies with the parents and they should always be vigilant.”