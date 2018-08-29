Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctor fakes medical council registration certificate in Bengaluru Fortis Hospital

The Fortis management refused to divulge how long Dr Patil worked in the hospital or other particulars like when he joined.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fortis

A Fortis hospital building in Gurgaon. (File photo | Reuters)

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has approached the Puttenahalli Police Station against Dr Ravi Patil, former resident medical officer at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, for using another doctor’s KMC registration number and working at the hospital.    

He had resigned when the hospital found out there was another doctor registered against the same number. On August 10, Fortis Hospital Zonal Head, Human Resource, A V Balaji Babu, in a letter to KMC registrar, said, “While verifying the registration number in the KMC website, the name of another doctor showed up. When we enquired with Dr Ravi Patil, he informed us that there was a mistake from the KMC. He thereafter immediately resigned.”

Dr Veerabhadrappa H, KMC president said, “We do not want him to join some other hospital. This is a case of impersonation and creation of fake documents. They get hold of some doctor’s registration certificate and superimpose their picture on it and create a fake document.”

This case reiterates the importance of doctors renewing their registration with KMC. Those registration certificates issued before 2011 have been deemed invalid by the council.

“We have started digitising our documents where the picture and thumb prints are taken right then. So there is no question of faking documents. About 10,000 doctors are yet to get their registration renewed,” Veerabhadrappa said.

Officials of KMC said this was the first case of doctor impersonation that the council has come across. “His KMC registration certificate is dated September 21, 2012. But as on that date only 97,197 doctors were registered with us, so that number couldn’t have been generated, hence his registration certificate is fake,” a KMC official said.

The Fortis management refused to divulge how long Dr Patil worked in the hospital or other particulars like when he joined. When asked if his clinical prescriptions were investigated by the hospital in the interest of patients’ safety, they maintained that patients’ safety was not jeopardised because as an RMO he did not see patients directly and was working under a senior consultant.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital said, “Dr Ravi Patil had joined Fortis Hospital as a resident doctor. We found that there was a discrepancy in the KMC number. We asked him to share all the relevant documents. When the doctor did not share the required credentials, we asked the doctor to leave immediately. We informed KMC about this,” the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Medical council registration certificate Fortis Karnataka Medical Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor