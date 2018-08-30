Home Cities Bengaluru

10-yr-old boy injured after pack of dogs attack him

A pack of stray dogs attacked a 10-year-old boy when he was playing outside his house at Vibuthipura on Wednesday. The victim, Praveen, is said to be critical.

Published: 30th August 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

stray dogs

Image used for represenattion. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A pack of stray dogs attacked a 10-year-old boy when he was playing outside his house at Vibuthipura on Wednesday. The victim, Praveen, is said to be critical.

A Class 4 student, Praveen is the son of Manoj and Murugamma. The parents work as house keeping staff at Manipal Hospital, where the boy is being treated.

The couple said 14 dogs attacked Praveen. The dogs bit his shoulder, forehead and hands and  dragged him for about 200 m. Passersby rushed to the boy’s rescue. A bleeding Praveen was rushed to Manipal Hospital.

Murugamma told TNIE that Praveen went to attend nature’s call while playing outside the house when the dogs attacked him. She filed a case in HAL police station seeking action against BBMP. Police said  they will issue a notice to the BBMP Commissioner.  

Mayor R Sampath Raj said he was not aware of the incident and would look into the matter after collecting information.

