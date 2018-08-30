Fight between two professors resulted in mass failing of students: Report

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent “blunder” by Bangalore University — wherein 1,189 of 3,000 students of first semester M.Com failed in a particular paper — is said to have been caused owing to an internal fight between two senior professors of the Commerce Department.

This was revealed in the intelligence report received by the university. Confirming this to Express, a senior university official said, “Following complaints from students and allegations about the internal fight between two senior professors — which was said to be the reason for the students failing — the registrar (administration) requested for an intelligence report and it was proved in report.”

The university is now planning to constitute a committee to initiate action against the professors responsible.

According to the report, the current dean of the Commerce department tried to tarnish the image of the former dean of the department by failing students in the paper of the subject which the former dean had taught.

When contacted, Prof Muniraju, the former dean of the Commerce department said, “There are no such internal fights and no need to relate such issues to evaluation. Those who have not performed well have failed. Let the university constitute a committee of subject experts and re-evaluate all the scripts.”

The current dean of the department, Prof Muninarayanappa, was not available for any comment.

The results of the first semester M.Com examinations were announced recently and in Advance Finance Management paper 50% of the students failed.

Jayaprakash, organising secretary, city Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad said, “It is only because of internal fights and nothing else. Because, even the students who secured 90% and above in previous exams have failed. An inquiry must be conducted.”

Following the report, the university has started reviewing the answer scripts of failed students and the results of the same will be announced in a day or two.

Prof Shivaraju, registrar evaluation of the university, said, “The review of the answer scripts is going on and the results will be announced in a day or two.”

‘Action against evaluators’

Prof Shivaraju, registrar (evaluation) of BU, said he will submit a report about the same to the VC and to initiate action against evaluators who have indulged in wrong evaluation. “It will be revealed in the review and if the students who performed well were failed, then action will be initiated against evaluators,” he said.