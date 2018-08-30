Home Cities Bengaluru

Fight between two professors resulted in mass failing of students: Report

The university is now planning to constitute a committee to initiate action against the professors responsible.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University. (Photo | EPS)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent “blunder” by Bangalore University — wherein 1,189 of 3,000 students of first semester M.Com failed in a particular paper — is said to have been caused owing to an internal fight between two senior professors of the Commerce Department.

This was revealed in the intelligence report received by the university. Confirming this to Express, a senior university official said, “Following complaints from students and allegations about the internal fight between two senior professors — which was said to be the reason for the students failing — the registrar (administration) requested for an intelligence report and it was proved in report.”

The university is now planning to constitute a committee to initiate action against the professors responsible.

According to the report, the current dean of the Commerce department tried to tarnish the image of the former dean of the department by failing students in the paper of the subject which the former dean had taught.

When contacted, Prof Muniraju, the former dean of the Commerce department said, “There are no such internal fights and no need to relate such issues to evaluation. Those who have not performed well have failed. Let the university constitute a committee of subject experts and re-evaluate all the scripts.”
The current dean of the department, Prof Muninarayanappa, was not available for any comment.

The results of the first semester M.Com examinations were announced recently and in Advance Finance Management paper 50% of the students failed.

Jayaprakash, organising secretary, city Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad said, “It is only because of internal fights and nothing else. Because, even the students who secured 90% and above in previous exams have failed. An inquiry must be conducted.”

Following  the report, the university has started reviewing the answer scripts of  failed students and the results of the same will be announced in a day or two.

Prof Shivaraju, registrar evaluation of the university, said, “The review of the answer scripts is going on and the results will be announced in a day or two.”

‘Action against evaluators’

Prof Shivaraju, registrar (evaluation) of BU, said he will submit a report about the same to the VC and to initiate action against evaluators who have indulged in wrong evaluation. “It will be revealed in the review and if the students who performed well were failed, then action will be initiated against evaluators,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangalore University Commerce Department Failing of Students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals