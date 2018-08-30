Platform cuts across art fields, brings communities together

Sridevi S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Communities of artists in the city – from dancers, to theatre artists - till date have not come together for an official gathering. In an attempt to create a platform where artists come together to facilitate collaborations, motivate and celebrate each other, KAARMEE – Kannada Art Meet is organising a first-of-its-kind meet. With Kaarmee we wish to bring together the Kannada art communities at one place and facilitate collaborations, says Puneeth B A, founder of Poster Boy Art Studios.

Puneeth, in association with Varshini Vijay of Prabhath Auditoriums has organised Kaarmee, which is scheduled this Friday. This will be a meeting platform that will across fields of art and will consist of guiding seniors and budding artists. This is being done with the intention of growing together as one big art community, he adds.

“During a discussion we realised that there is a small gap between cross field interaction. To bridge the gap, we decided to come up with Kaarmee. With this art meet, we plan to bring the entire art community under one roof and create a platform for art fraternisation,” he adds.

“Thanks to social media, there has been a massive increase in the number of people who are now understanding the importance of art field and are taking it up. Kaarmee aims to help artists work out cross field dynamics and come up with unique ideas,” Puneeth adds. The art meet, he says, is open to all.

“There are so many of us doing many little things in our own smaller areas.

I don’t know if we all can call ourselves ‘artistes’ already. But, there has been this little demand every time we see, meet, discuss or exchange a pat on the back. All of us coming together and collaborating can be a fruitful meet,” he adds.

“Kaarmee should be a platform that gives rise to something new and something wonderful. It is an effort to bring the entire art community from dance to theatre to performance space owners together, which I’ve never seen coming together till now. It will be nice to see what beautiful collaborations can come out of this”, says Varshini Vijay of Prabhath Auditoriums.

Kannada Art Meet is being organised by Poster Boy Art Studios and Prabhath Auditoriums on August 31, 2018 at Kala Kafe, K H Kala Soudha.