Buses at Busworld India exhibition not disabled-friendly

Harsha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not a single bus showcased at the eighth edition of the ongoing Busworld India at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), on Tumakuru Road, were disable-friendly, activists rued on Thursday.

A conference was organised by Interads Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, Busworld International, in association with Association of State Road Transport Undertakings and Bus Operators Confederation of India at BIEC campus. There was a talk on ‘accessible public transportation for persons with disabilities’.

Mphasis Vice President and Head of Global corporate social responsibility Meenu Bhambani said, “The buses showcased at the exhibition had many smart systems but none altered to the needs of differently-abled people.”

Indian Tourist Transporters Association Vice President and BOCI Vice President Kanwarjit Singh Sawhney said manufacturers were least bothered on making their vehicles disable-friendly.

First among the speakers, accessibility specialist and Samarthyam Executive Director Anjlee Agarwal said, “Nearly 50 per cent of the population are discouraged from using public transport as it is inaccessible.”