WhatsApp message on bank closure misleading: Bank officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bank officials have debunked a WhatsApp message that claims that ATMs may not have cash from September 2 to 9 due to six bank holidays during the period.

Bank officials have clarified that only Reserve Bank of India will be shut on September 4 and 5 due to a strike by its employees over pension related issues. All other banks will be shut for only two days at a stretch - on September 2 (Sunday) and 3 (Janmashtami), and after that on September 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday).

All India Bank Officers' Confederation General Secretary Thomas Franco said neither ATMs nor online transfers will be affected by the strike. “RBI does not have any direct business with banks except for exchange of currency,” he said.

National Vice-President of Bank Employees’ Federation of India Srinivas Babu said though other banks will function, the federation supports the strike. “RBI employees have been waiting for 20 years for revision in pension. A special panel formed to look into the issue also suggested a revision, but the Central government has still not taken any action,” he said.