Both Metro and rail connectivity to airport is a must: Expert

By Express News Service

Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar, who has been in the forefront for more than a decade on the need for a full-fledged suburban rail system for the city, says, “It is fantastic that the suburban link will connect directly to the airport.

But, I do think connectivity via both Metro rail and the Railway line are vital to meet the boom in passenger traffic expected to use the airport after the second terminal is in place.” He also called for fully exploiting the existing rail connectivity between Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka. “It is just a 9 km distance between the two points. But if they are well connected, people from Yeshwantpur can go to the airport after alighting at Yelahanka and taking this proposed suburban rail.”

Since this line will pass via Baiyappanahalli which has excellent Metro connectivity across the city, public can alight here and take this proposed rail line to airport.