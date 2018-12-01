Depressed girl ends life over ill health  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after returning from the school in Thyamagondlu near Nelamangala on Thursday. She was studying in Class 10 at a private school, and was alone at her house when the incident took place. The reason which led her to take this extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Pavitra, a resident of Kodigehalli in Thyamagondlu. She hanged herself from the ceiling, and her parents found her hanging body upon returning from the farmhouse. Pavitra left no suicide note. Her father Hanumaiah told police that Pavitra was suffering from depression due to her health issue, and that might be the reason behind her suicide. School staff were also questioned and they told cops that the girl attended classes till evening.

If you are having thoughts of committing suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.