Home Cities Bengaluru

Depressed girl ends life over ill health  

A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after returning from the school in Thyamagondlu near Nelamangala on Thursday.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after returning from the school in Thyamagondlu near Nelamangala on Thursday. She was studying in Class 10 at a private school, and was alone at her house when the incident took place. The reason which led her to take this extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Pavitra, a resident of Kodigehalli in Thyamagondlu. She hanged herself from the ceiling, and her parents found her hanging body upon returning from the farmhouse. Pavitra left no suicide note. Her father Hanumaiah told police that Pavitra was suffering from depression due to her health issue, and that might be the reason behind her suicide. School staff were also questioned and they told cops that the girl attended classes till evening.

If you are having thoughts of committing suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Depression suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp