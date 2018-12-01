Home Cities Bengaluru

Government agencies should be heard too: High Court 

The Karnataka High Court delivered a judgement that the civil courts should hear the beneficiaries of land acquisition before passing the order/award enhancing the compensation of the land acquired.

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court delivered a judgement that the civil courts should hear the beneficiaries of land acquisition before passing the order/award enhancing the compensation of the land acquired.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed this order, while partly allowing the petition filed by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB, the beneficiary of land acquisition) against the enhancement of compensation to Sunitha and others, residing at Jigani village in Anekal taluk, without the opportunity being to the KIADB by the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC, Anekal, on June 25, 2013. 

The High Court said that the beneficiaries of the land acquisition have been flooding the court seeking to quash the orders passed by the civil courts and to increase the compensation to the landowners, without hearing them. 

Karnataka High Court

