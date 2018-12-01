Journey through India in 15 plates

K Shriya Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first outlet in the city of Chef Javed Ahamad’s Singapore-based eatery Maziga is tucked away in VR Bengaluru in Whitefield, and braving the traffic to get there was the only downer to our fabulous experience there. The restaurant serves progressive, modern Indian food, which still manages to capture the essence of authentic Indian flavours. On the chef’s recommendation, we tried his speciality – a fifteen course menu of bite-sized delights that show how diverse the spices, textures and flavours of Indian food can be.

With a massive wine selection, the menu is equal parts modern and traditional. The amuse-bouche – the Chaat Masala Yoghurt Spherification – is like a mini party for the mouth when the spheres breaks to reveal the mildly spiced yoghurt. The soup dish, a coming together of edamame beans and green peas, is served lukewarm and has a distinct sweet and creamy flavour, with a tinge of heat. We loved the Quinoa Upma with Cod Fish – the smoked fish is served on a bed of kaffir lime sauce – as it captures the flavours of coastal South India with plenty of mustard and curry leaves.

Giving a unique twist to the Konkan Malvani flavours, Chef Ahamad served us Malvani Prawns on Charcoal Lentil Pancakes. The prawns, which are made into a bharta, pair well with the soft, darn pancakes. One dish that explodes like a mini bomb exploding in your mouth – in the best possible way – is the White Chocolate Golgappa. Not only does the dish look like something out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, who’d have thought that white chocolate would pair so well with jaljeera water?

What good is a north Indian meal without some tandoori dishes? Try the Tandoori Smoked Duck Kashmiri Rogan Josh for those meat cravings.

The duck is cooked to perfection, and the flavours are on-point. We were surprised that our favourite dish was vegetarian, and made with spinach, but one bite of the warm Risotto Kichadi will make your night. Served in a cute jar, the risotto is a spinach and mushroom one, and made so well. The Seafood Pilaf, which comes with scallops and caviar, is another ode to the south on this menu, and the delicate coconut and curry leaf flavours only enhance the dish.

If you want to see the sweetest presentation of biryani till date, try the Khasta Rahra Gosht ki Briyani, which is served in a tiny mug with a shot of Bhurani Raita. This mutton biryani is tasty, sure, but it’s the presentation that will definitely win you over. Do remember to leave space for dessert – the Thandai Pannacotta and Turmeric Kulfi are both amazing desserts, which are not too heavy or sweet on the palette as Indian desserts sometimes tend to be.

Cost of 15-course menu: `2,200 per person