Home Cities Bengaluru

Journey through India in 15 plates

On the chef’s recommendation, we tried his speciality – a fifteen course menu of bite-sized delights that show how diverse the spices, textures and flavours of Indian food can be. 

Published: 01st December 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shriya Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first outlet in the city of Chef Javed Ahamad’s Singapore-based eatery Maziga is tucked away in VR Bengaluru in Whitefield, and braving the traffic to get there was the only downer to our fabulous experience there. The restaurant serves progressive, modern Indian food, which still manages to capture the essence of authentic Indian flavours. On the chef’s recommendation, we tried his speciality – a fifteen course menu of bite-sized delights that show how diverse the spices, textures and flavours of Indian food can be. 

With a massive wine selection, the menu is equal parts modern and traditional. The amuse-bouche – the Chaat Masala Yoghurt Spherification – is like a mini party for the mouth when the spheres breaks to reveal the mildly spiced yoghurt. The soup dish, a coming together of edamame beans and green peas, is served lukewarm and has a distinct sweet and creamy flavour, with a tinge of heat. We loved the Quinoa Upma with Cod Fish – the smoked fish is served on a bed of kaffir lime sauce – as it captures the flavours of coastal South India with plenty of mustard and curry leaves.

 Giving a unique twist to the Konkan Malvani flavours, Chef Ahamad served us Malvani Prawns on Charcoal Lentil Pancakes. The prawns, which are made into a bharta, pair well with the soft, darn pancakes. One dish that explodes like a mini bomb exploding in your mouth – in the best possible way – is the White Chocolate Golgappa. Not only does the dish look like something out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, who’d have thought that white chocolate would pair so well with jaljeera water? 
What good is a north Indian meal without some tandoori dishes? Try the Tandoori Smoked Duck Kashmiri Rogan Josh for those meat cravings.

The duck is cooked to perfection, and the flavours are on-point. We were surprised that our favourite dish was vegetarian, and made with spinach, but one bite of the warm Risotto Kichadi will make your night. Served in a cute jar, the risotto is a spinach and mushroom one, and made so well. The Seafood Pilaf, which comes with scallops and caviar, is another ode to the south on this menu, and the delicate coconut and curry leaf flavours only enhance the dish.

If you want to see the sweetest presentation of biryani till date, try the Khasta Rahra Gosht ki Briyani, which is served in a tiny mug with a shot of Bhurani Raita. This mutton biryani is tasty, sure, but it’s the presentation that will definitely win you over. Do remember to  leave space for dessert – the Thandai Pannacotta and Turmeric Kulfi are both amazing desserts, which are not too heavy or sweet on the palette as Indian desserts sometimes tend to be. 

Cost of 15-course menu: `2,200 per person

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp