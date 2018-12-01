Home Cities Bengaluru

Rural women take to eco-friendly stoves

While several households have been struggling due to not receiving LPG subsidies, the number of rural women in the city who have been taking to ‘chulhas’ or brick stoves, has also increased.

Published: 01st December 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Women from rural parts of the city watch a demonstration of the eco-friendly stove in their village

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While several households have been struggling due to not receiving LPG subsidies, the number of rural women in the city who have been taking to ‘chulhas’ or brick stoves, has also increased. The need for firewood has gone up, with women walking 3-4 km to the forest to collect 120kg for one house, which may last for one week. Seeing the suffering of these women, BlueMatch Clean Cooking Solutions decided to provide them with eco-stoves. 

“Every month, it costs us `1,050 for a cylinder. So we started to depend on firewood, but for that, we needed to get permission from forest officials, who usually don’t let us in. So we usually enter when they are off-duty. With the chulah, the smoke was a problem for us and vessels would get worn out. Also during rains, it is difficult to use firewood,” says Sharadhamma, a villager and the president of Chetana Women and Community Development Multipurpose Souharda Cooperative Society. 

“We return with back and neck pain, and at times from carrying firewood on our heads. It is also not safe for us to walk in the forest alone due to animals lurking,” says Bhagyamma, member of the women’s federation. In addition, hiring a canter to bring the firewood costs `5,000 each time. 

Rolf Boerkel saw these women were cooking for 8 to 12 people. “That process needed to be speedened,” says Boerkel, founder of BlueMatch Clean Cooking Solutions. Currently, there are five women arranging around 500 stoves for these rural women. Earlier in October, two women from the village near Hoskote were sent to New Delhi to provide a demo of the product at the National Handicraft Museum to 25 Dutch students. “It would take us more than 15 minutes to cook rice, but with this stove, it takes just six minutes,” says S Prema, another villager.  

“The stove that burns on (local) biomass called pellets, is made out of coffee husk. This results in clean and non-smoking cooking. The fan is used to regulate the temperature and all the heat is focussed towards the centre, adding more heat to the fire,” says William Peters, partner of the company.

He added that it costs `400 for a bag of pellets, which can last a month. “The government can provide subsidies for these pellets and cooking eco-friendly for these rural women. It reduces carbon dioxide emissions to a great extent,” he says. “Now, 95 per cent of the families in my village are using this stove. And there is no need for firewood anymore,” says Bhagyamma, pointing out that fewer trees are being cut, reducing deforestation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp