Home Cities Bengaluru

Taking your Favourite Games Online

The game had limited actual human interaction, and more conversation with Artificial Intelligence.

Published: 01st December 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Red Dead Redemption 2 is painstakingly detailed — converting even the simplest of everyday tasks into a minor event, from allowing you to buy food for survival, interacting with people around you in the game, to an honour system that works better than in the real world! If I was a benevolent hero who paid off my bounties, donated money, and saved innocent people in the RDR world, I’d get discounts (up to half-off on goods if I’m an exceptional humanitarian) in in-game stores, and special access to outfits. That’s a good deal. I would like that system in real-life.

Also, who wouldn’t want to experience this amazing new near-perfect real world with friends? Red Dead Online Beta is just releasing for the lucky first few players of the game (including me!) and we’re all very excited about the future happiness.

The online game is supposed to allow us to free-roam the five states, explore with our friends while watching out for ambushes, and bond with our horse. It also has competitive gameplay with a “Showdown” mode — which means experiencing all the lawless adventures of the Wild West in the late 19th century.

Moving on to another beloved game going online, but this is a sadder tale — almost dystopian like the universe of Fallout itself. Fallout 76 is the online RPG version of the game that released last month. It was meant to be an enlightening survival experience with a fast-track programme on inventory management (that’s how realistic games are these days, you can’t carry infinite equipment and collectible goods on you anymore — and you must make a lot of choices), but  the stock storage experience took too much of gameplay time.

The game had limited actual human interaction, and more conversation with Artificial Intelligence. This diluted the sympathetic aspect of surviving in waste land and strips the intention of the story mode away; almost like breaking a sculpture down to a rock with the open-world experience, rather than enriching it. Which goes to say that we can’t get online right every time. So how about doing it the other way around? Imagine an offline story-mode for your favourite online game — like PUBG!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp