Flyers avoid morning flights, as season of fog hits Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last Tuesday, the annual fog season that sets in during the winter months resulted in the first of many to come flight delays at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Around 39 flights were delayed, as dense fog enveloped the runway, making visibility difficult.

The last few years have seen several delays at KIA owing to fog and the lack of an upgraded instrument landing system (ILS), which would enable landings during foggy conditions, a remedy that is expected to be operational only by next year with the commissioning of the second runway. Frequent fliers in the city are now dreading the delays that are likely to occur over the next few months.

“Last year was absolutely horrific, with flights taking up to two hours more than their estimated time to depart. One of the flights that I had booked around the end of December was delayed, and the crew made us sit in the cabin instead of waiting at the terminal, which is a more relaxed atmosphere. This time around, I expect the same delays, so I will try to avoid early morning flights,” said Varun Chavan, who frequently flies to Ahmedabad on business.

However, for many more who plan day trips for meetings or other official work, this is easier said than done. “I remember flying into Bengaluru last year and my flight landed at 10 am instead of the scheduled time of 8.30 am. By the time I reached my meeting, which was at 10am, I was 70 minutes late,” rued Nirupa Shah, who lives in Delhi.

The fog last year also saw several flights being diverted. Currently, the KIA has an ILS of the CAT I type, which requires a runway visual range of 550 metres for take-off and 800 metres for landing. While some improvements at the airport allow for take-offs with shorter visibility ranges of up to 350 metres, the landing requirements remain the same.

According to Meterological Department officials, the fog is here to stay. It occurs due to several water bodies around the airport, coupled with wide open spaces that surround KIA. “It clears only once the sun is out,” an official said.

Till the new runway is in place, however, the only option for frequent travellers would be to avoid those early morning flights between 5 am and 7 am. “It is more peaceful to just reschedule your day to start in the afternoon or catch a late night flight the previous day instead of going through the stress of having to wait for hours, not knowing if you’ll be able to fly. Luckily, the issue has been occurring for years and people are aware of the reason for delay, and don’t refuse a request to change schedules,” said Nachiket BM, who flies frequently to Mumbai.