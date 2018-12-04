Home Cities Bengaluru

Sagar, son of former MLA Sambhajirao Patil, killed in accident in Bengaluru

Sagar Patil had been to Bengaluru for some court work and was returning to Belagavi along with his supporters via Rani Channamma Express.

Published: 04th December 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sagar Patil

Son of former MLA Sambhajirao Patil Sagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Sagar Patil, son of former MLA of Belagavi South Sambhajirao Patil was killed after he accidentally lost balance and fell down from a railway overbridge at Yeshwantpura in Bengaluru on Monday late hours. He was 47.

According to sources, Patil had been to Bengaluru for some court work and was returning to Belagavi along with his supporters via Rani Channamma Express. He is said to have lost balance while passing through railway overbridge and fell down. His supporters who had accompanied him were unaware about the accident.

Railway police who rushed to the spot checked the mobile phone of Patil and called those with whom he was in regular touch. Police informed them that Patil was killed on the spot in that accident. According to sources, some persons who had accompanied Patil at Bengaluru were returning to Belagavi by bus.

But Patil had booked a railway ticket for a train starting from Yeshwantpura. After police intimated about the accident, the persons who were traveling to Belagavi through bus returned to Yeshwantpura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sagar Patil Sambhajirao Patil son road accident

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • bmniac
    Clearly NIE dos not se any difference betwen dying in an accident an being "killed"
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp