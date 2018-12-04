Sagar, son of former MLA Sambhajirao Patil, killed in accident in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Sagar Patil, son of former MLA of Belagavi South Sambhajirao Patil was killed after he accidentally lost balance and fell down from a railway overbridge at Yeshwantpura in Bengaluru on Monday late hours. He was 47.

According to sources, Patil had been to Bengaluru for some court work and was returning to Belagavi along with his supporters via Rani Channamma Express. He is said to have lost balance while passing through railway overbridge and fell down. His supporters who had accompanied him were unaware about the accident.

Railway police who rushed to the spot checked the mobile phone of Patil and called those with whom he was in regular touch. Police informed them that Patil was killed on the spot in that accident. According to sources, some persons who had accompanied Patil at Bengaluru were returning to Belagavi by bus.

But Patil had booked a railway ticket for a train starting from Yeshwantpura. After police intimated about the accident, the persons who were traveling to Belagavi through bus returned to Yeshwantpura.