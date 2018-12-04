Bengaluru woman dies amid Ganeshotsava pyrotechnics

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Sitara (21), a CA student of BRICS Academy at Malleswaram in Bengaluru, died in a freak accident during Ganeshotsava in Tiptur on Monday morning. The incident occurred when Sitara and her friends were watching an exhibition of pyrotechnics. A high capacity cracker exploded, killing her on the spot and leaving three more persons injured at around 1 am.

Another severely injured youth Jithendra (20) of Mattihalli village was admitted to the government hospital. Later, he was shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru.

Sitara, daughter of ‘mike set’ Rajanna-Lalithamma couple, hailed from Hadavanaghatta Janatha Colony near Ammasandra of Turuvekere taluk. After completing her B.Com, she aspired to become a chartered accountant and was preparing for CA examinations by staying at her uncle Nagendra’s residence in Bengaluru.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Divya V Gopinath said prima facie a projectile had hit the victim. “There were no burns on the body and only further medical investigations can ascertain the actual cause of the death,” she added.